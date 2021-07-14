Sara Hembree See

Sarah Hembree See, 41,of Berea, died October 16, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Delbert Newman officiating. Acceptance of friends will be noon until service time.
Anyone who wishes to share a short memory is encouraged to do so during the service.
Because of the resurgence of the Delta Coronavirus, the family requests everyone attending the service please wear a mask.
Reppert Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Sara See as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.