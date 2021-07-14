Sara Hembree See

Sarah Hembree See, 41,of Berea, died October 16, 2020. 

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Delbert Newman officiating. Acceptance of friends will be noon until service time.

Anyone who wishes to share a short memory is encouraged to do so during the service. 

Because of the resurgence of the Delta Coronavirus, the family requests everyone attending the service please wear a mask. 

Reppert Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

