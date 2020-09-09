Citizen obituary

Sarah B. Munn, age 90, Richmond, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond.

Sarah was born in Berea to the late Bradley and Lillie Hunter Baker. She was a homemaker. Graveside services were Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Berea Cemetery with Bro. Rodger Baker presiding.

Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

