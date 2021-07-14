Sarah Hembree See

Sarah Hembree See, 41, daughter of Teresa Dawn Hembree and the late Jerry Pennington, both of Berea, KY died October 16, 2020.

Celebration of Life 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Delbert Newman officiating. Acceptance of friends 12:00 Noon until service time. Anyone who wishes to share a short memory is encouraged to do so during the service.

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service is entrusted with arrangements.

