Sarah Hembree See, 41, daughter of Teresa Dawn Hembree and the late Jerry Pennington, both of Berea, KY died October 16, 2020.
Celebration of Life 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Delbert Newman officiating. Acceptance of friends 12:00 Noon until service time. Anyone who wishes to share a short memory is encouraged to do so during the service.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service is entrusted with arrangements.
