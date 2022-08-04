T
he late great preacher W.A. Criswell used to tell the story about a country boy who visited one of those highfalutin big city churches.
When the preacher said something good about Jesus, that young man shouted, “Amen,” and the preacher lost his place.
A little later, the preacher said something else good about Jesus, triggering a loud, “Praise the Lord” from that country boy. The preacher got so flustered that he had to stop to find his place again.
An usher walked over to the young man, patted him on the shoulder and said, “Shut up. Don’t you see you’re bothering our preacher?”
“But I’m just praising the Lord,” the country boy said.
The usher said, “You can’t praise the Lord in here.”
“But I’ve got religion,” the country boy protested.
The usher told him, “Well, you didn’t get it here, so shut up.”
I have always loved churches filled with people who weren’t afraid to shout “Amen” during sermons. To a preacher, that’s like saying “sic ‘em” to a bulldog.
The word “Amen” is used throughout the Bible. In the Gospel of John alone, it is used some 25 times.
Typically, it’s used in the Bible the same way that country used it in that highfalutin church.
In Nehemiah 8:6, we read, “Ezra blessed the Lord, the great God, and all the people answered, Amen, Amen.”
In Psalm 89:52, we read, “Blessed be the Lord for evermore. Amen and Amen.”
In Psalm 106:48, the Bible says, “Blessed be the Lord God of Israel from everlasting to everlasting: and let all the people say, Amen. Praise ye the Lord.”
In 1 Chronicles 16:36, we read, “Blessed be the Lord God of Israel for ever and ever. And all the people said, Amen, and praised the Lord.”
If you were to do a search on the word “Amen” in the Bible, what you’d find is that people who offer a robust “Amen” or “Praise the Lord” are quite scriptural.
In our culture, we realize how important final words are. You can guess what God’s final word in the Bible is. Yep, it’s “Amen.”
“The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen” (Revelation 22:21).
So, if you ever have an usher pat you on the shoulder and tell you not to say “Amen,” just tell him it’s one of God’s favorite words.
