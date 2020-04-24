Teresa Scenters is ready for the next phase of her life.
Scenters announced her retirement this week after serving as publisher and editor of the Berea Citizen for the past 20 years.
She began her career as an advertising consultant at the Citizen in 1989 and then spent 10 years as an advertising representative and then eventually advertising manager at The Richmond Register. Following a short stint as marketing director at Renfro Valley, Scenters returned to Berea in 2000 and managed the Citizen for two decades.
“It boggles the mind how quickly a lifetime slips by,” she said. “God has blessed me with a career that I have loved. I’m deeply appreciative of the support of my family through these years as well as that of the Nolan Group Media Family.”
Glenn Gray, Vice President of Nolan Group Media, presented Scenters with a Cracker Barrel rocking chair last week and said Scenters “epitomizes what a newspaper publisher should be” and has been a vital part of the community.
“At heart, she takes care of her employees, she does what she thinks is best for her community and her
newspaper and that’s what has made her and the newspaper successful over the last 20 years,” he said.
Nolan Media Group founder James Nolan agreed.
“Teresa has been like family for the last 20 years and we’re really going to miss her,” he said. “We don’t look at her as an associate, we look at her as family.”
During her tenure at The Citizen, Scenters has been heavily involved in the community and taught Sunday school for many years and served on various clubs and fundraising committees. She also has served in the board of directors in the Kentucky Press Association and the Berea Chamber of Commerce.
“From the employees at the paper to the Berea community at large, it’s been a joy meeting and working with so many wonderful people from all walks of life,” she said.
As part of her retirement package, Scenters was given the title of publisher emeritus last week. Although she’s in a new phase of her life, Scenters plans on remaining active.
“Retirement doesn’t mean quitting for me,” she said. “I’ll be busy with Tex and our children and grandchildren. I fully expect to be productive in other ways too. That may mean other work or volunteering, but no matter how the next phase plays out, I’ll stay busy.”
