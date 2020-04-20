FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the suspension of in-person classes for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus.
During a teleconference with public school superintendents, he said the school closure period that began March 16 should continue even after Kentucky reaches phase one of the federally recommended guidelines for reopening the state, which includes a 14-day drop in new cases.
“Every health care professional advised us that this the right course of action to take,” he said during his daily press briefing.
He said he knows this is going to be a great disappointment to many. “To seniors, I know this is going to be a little harder, because it doesn’t look like at this stage that we’re going to be able to have a regular in-person graduation, and certainly can’t have an in-person prom.”
He says it looks like commencement will have to be done virtually or as a drive-in event.
“It’s not fair, but a worldwide pandemic has hit us and those of you who are missing out on these opportunities, we need your help and your sacrifice,” he said. “Your willingness to do this is going to save lives.”
The governor said, “Right now, an in-person graduation threatens the health and the safety of our communities.”
Beshear announced 102 new cases of the coronavirus, making the new total 3,050. He noted that number might be a bit low because many labs were not open on Sunday. In addition, there were six more deaths, bringing it to 154 since the pandemic began.
Three of the deaths were in Jefferson County, with one each in Adair, Crittenden and Hopkins counties, according to Beshear. “Tuesday, we are going to do a presentation of wreaths to in front of the Lincoln statue in the Capitol Rotunda by the KSP honor guard, to honor these first 154 folks who we have lost to the coronavirus, and in honor of their families as well.”
The governor also said Kentucky’s long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, continue to see a large amount of new cases. “We have 22 new residents who have tested positive, 12 new staff and nine new deaths.”
The brings the totals to 408 residents, 184 staff and 59 who have lost their lives, all but one of the deaths were residents.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who also serves as Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, acknowledged that there have been big problems for those trying to apply for unemployment benefits and they continue to work on the issue.
“The progress I can report is that we have hired over 1,000 people for our call centers, which used to have 12 people in them,” she reported. “While two weeks ago we could only take on about 1,200 calls per day, as of this week we are now taking 25,000 per day. Our wait time has gone from two hours to six minutes. We are working diligently to help as many people as we can.”
She and Beshear said their top priority currently is taking care of those who are two weeks behind in receiving their benefits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.