Students in Madison County received a break from virtual and in-person learning this week as classes were canceled because of power outages in the county during an ice storm.
Madison County Schools had virtual learning day on Monday, but were out of class — in-person and virtually — on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Berea Independent Schools, which currently is on a virtual learning schedule, have been out of class this week and classes have been canceled for the rest of the week.
“Health and safety (of our students and staff) is of the utmost importance to us,” Berea Superintendent Diane Hatchett said. “Our last day of school is tentatively May 14, 2021. There is no need to add yet another stressor to already stressful times.”
Hatchett added that “there should be no practices conducted during this time at either the middle or high school.”
The Berea Lady Pirates were scheduled to play in the All “A” state tournament in Richmond this week, but the annual event was canceled because of inclement weather. It marked the first time in history the tourney has been called off.
“Do what you need to do to stay safe, warm and healthy,” Hatchett said. “Take care of the things that matters the most during this time and make plans to be back at it hitting the ground running next week.”
