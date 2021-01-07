Classes resumed in Madison County Schools virtually on Tuesday.
The school district aims a return to in-person instruction as soon as possible, based on guidelines provided by the Governor’s office.
“The district continues to monitor the data that is being shared both in our school community and in our Madison County community,” the district said in a Facebook post. “We also continue to communicate with our local and state officials. Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as quickly and safely as possible. We must be in compliance with the new executive order issued by the governor for a safe return to school.”
The district plans to give “our families more information about our return to the classroom” later this week.
Berea Community Schools began online classes on Tuesday and is working on a plan to provide small group opportunities at school.
Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order last month recommending schools hold off in-person classes until at least Monday.
Public schools who are in “red zones,” areas with 25 or more daily cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people, won’t be banned from an earlier start, but must follow these guidelines to reopen:
• Order meaningful virtual options for all students, including access to advanced courses.
• Follow health and safety guidelines set by state education and health officials.
• Keep reporting COVID-19 and self-quarantine information to the state.
• If in an orange or red zone, accommodate high-risk employees who ask for an alternative work assignment.
