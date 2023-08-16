Scott Douglas Sears, 53, of Brandenburg, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was born on June 9, 1970, in Berea to Carl Sears, Jr. and Judy Harris.
Along with his father, he is preceded in death by his stepmother, Dianne Sears and stepfather, Clinton Harris.
Scott served in the U. S. Army. He was a Police officer in Berea, a Sheriff in Madison County, and an EMT in Berea. Scott was recently working as an insurance agent at Church Mutual Insurance. He attended Journey Church. Scott was a loving husband, father, and son.
Scott is survived by his loving wife, Carrie Sears of Brandenburg; mother, Judy (Barney Hoskins) Harris of Berea; children, Matthew (Sierra Ratliff) Sears of Berea; Tyler (Brittnay) Sears of Berea; Anna Grace Sears,12, Noah Sears ,10, and Nathan Sears ,10; and five grandchildren; bonus brother, Rusty Harris; stepbrothers, Christopher Sears and Steve Platt, and his fur babies Sadie and Toby.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 p.m. EDT at Journey Church.
Funeral services will be at Journey Church on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. EDT with Pastor Ryan Franks and Pastor Jim Todd officiating.
Burial will be in Wilmot Cemetery (Crab Orchard) Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EDT with Pastor Kenny Davis officiating.
