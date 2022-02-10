Randall Powell knows the rush is coming. He’s been prepared since December.
The award-winning certified floral designer and the rest of his co-workers at Foley’s Florist are stocked up and ready for Valentine’s Day Monday, easily the busiest day of the year for the floral shop.
What makes it so busy?
“It’s a procrastinator’s holiday,” Powell said earlier this week. “They wait until Feb. 14 and the majority and the bulk (of the orders) are placed on Valentine’s Day. You prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
In order to stay ahead of an influx of one-day shoppers, Powell keeps a record of the previous year’s revenue to gauge potential sales. He ordered an abundant supply of roses in December. Powell said a lot of factors come into play when preparing for a day designated for couples and significant others.
“Last year, it was on a Sunday (and) we had horrible weather,” he said. “This year should be better because you’re building up to your crescendo. Your best days for Valentine’s Day is it being on a Wednesday or Thursday. You have to be prepared, especially in the times we’re in right now with the supply chain issues, you have to look ahead. You have to be at least three months ahead.”
An award-winning floral designer, Powell uses his creativity and personal touch on each arrangement and has followed the same routine for more than 40 years. He considers his craft an art and isn’t into “cookie-cutter arrangements.” Each arrangement designed by Powell takes on its own identity.
“It’s creating a living art,” he said. “They’ll look similar, but they’re different, Each (flower and arrangement) has its own personality. You let the flowers talk to you. You listen to the flowers and sometimes they will tell you how they want to be in an arrangement.”
A lot has changed since he began picking flowers on the family farm and arranging them in vases in neighboring Rockcastle County at the age of 10, but in some instances, much remains the same, especially since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
“With the supply chain issues that we’re having as far as containers and things, we’re going back to the old school of design — not using floral foam,” he said. “In some cases, you are using more chicken wire grids. Carnations are making another comeback, becoming a favorite with all the new colors. They’re trying to bring fragrance back into the roses and there are some new color combinations.”
Powell admitted he can “overthink things,” but added keeping things simple results in less being more when it comes to creating a standout arrangement. In times of indecision, he steps away and then returns to resume an unfinished arrangement with an entirely different view.
“You see everything with a fresh set of eyes and it’ll come right back to you,” he said. “You see it.”
He will be seeing plenty of red on Monday, but for Powell, it will just be another day at the shop.
