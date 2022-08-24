Rand Paul visits airport

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) visited Eastern Kentucky University aviation students last Friday at the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. Paul’s visit was welcomed by Eastern Kentucky President David McFadden. “Having Senator Rand Paul on our campus is a great opportunity for us to educate about the impact of the EKU aviation program in in the aviation industry,” McFadden said. “As the only four-year degree program in the state and one of the fastest growing in the country, EKU is addressing the critical need for pilots and other aviation professionals across the United States.” (Submitted)

