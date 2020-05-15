Greetings, students, guardians, and faculty.
My name is Jayden Centers and I am the 2020 senior class president at Madison Southern high school.
I’d like to begin by thanking the incredible education system that we have here in Madison County, as well as the amazing staff they have placed to sculpt us into the adults of tomorrow.
Thank you for preparing me and my fellow peers in our education, for life and for teaching us to not give up when times get tough or when we can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.
I also would like to thank God for blessing us by being in the greatest country this world has ever known. I know this year is not exactly how we as seniors expected it to be. This was supposed to be “our year.” The year where we got to be kids one last time. The year that’s “supposed” to be the time of our lives. The year where we were supposed to get to say our last goodbyes to most of our friends, but I am a firm believer in looking at life as a glass half full.
We were put through this for a reason and if all we take from this is negativity and bitterness, we will only remember the bad.
We need to remember the fun memories we did get to share together, not just from our senior year but from all of our high school experiences.
The Coronavirus will not be how I remember my senior year. This pandemic does not define us, but rather, it makes us unique. We were always a unique class with so many special personalities and talents within us. I know we will not be remembered as the seniors who had their last year tragically torn apart by a virus, but as the kids who made the best out of a bad situation and came out better and more prepared to take on life.
We will be remembered as young adults who are ready to go out and make the world a better place, ready to attack whatever curveballs life throws at us. Hope is not lost seniors, we have each other.
We might be six feet apart, but I believe this makes us closer, because now we all have something in common. We’re the only ones who know what this feels like, so let this bring us together and make us a strong generation.
A generation who has each other’s backs and cares for one another no matter the differences, because we all went through something together.
We are so blessed guys, we have the tools, the intelligence and now a drive to become responsible young adults. I am very honored and humbled to have been picked by you all to lead our class this year, but even more proud to be a part of the class of 2020.
Thank you for some memories of a lifetime, Madison Southern. Seniors, let’s be a light in this world and make it ours.
