Ella Cornett, a senior at Madison Central High School and the daughter of Cathy and Kirk Cornett is a proud to be walking across the stage as a 2022 graduate. When asked about her greatest success as a high school student amid a pandemic, Cornett said, “I feel as though throughout the pandemic I tried to make the most of it. I tried my best to not dwell on the negatives but instead really take in the positives. I did all I could to create a good, happy, and healthy environment in the safest ways possible.”
Covid-19 had a profound impact on the Class of 2022 and their high school years. When asked how much of an impact, Cornett replied, “Covid-19 made school almost impossible for a lot longer than I ever thought it would. School still happened, of course, but not in a way I might have preferred. I play volleyball and if we wanted to play during Covid, we basically had to get vaccinated, which caused a lot of tension and plenty of people to not practice at times. Practices were completely changed; we had to practice in pods and sanitize and wipe down every ball after every play. I also do theater and Covid fully eliminated productions from happening at all for the last two years. It was a shame, but I’m thankful it can be up and running now.” Despite the challenges of Covid, Cornett always looks for a silver lining. She said, “I think we can find a bright side in all things. Virtual learning allowed for a lot of free time, which I found as a good thing. Covid also caused no school on Fridays, which I also loved. It allowed for time specifically for learning and then time for whatever else we needed to get done in the day.” As graduation approaches, it is even more special this year that it can be an in-person ceremony. Cornett said, “Though the past two years have been memorable in their own ways, I am very excited to get back to a sense of normalcy when it comes to graduation. I think this is something this class needs is to really be back all in person in one place for the last time.”
Cornett’s next steps in life include attending the University of Louisville. She said, “I will study Marketing with a minor in Film Production. I am really, really, really excited about it. Sad to leave high school but cannot wait to see what the future holds.” When asked if Cornett had any advice for middle or high school students, she said, “You will overcome many, many things in high school you never thought you would even have to go through. Be sure to be kind always and anyways!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.