Matt Johns, son of Karrie and David Johns, is a proud member of the 2022 graduating class of Madison Central High School. When asked what his greatest success was in his high school career amid a pandemic, Johns replied, “I was able to find the love in weightlifting and working out.”
There is no doubt about it, Covid-19 left a gigantic dent in the Class of 2022’s high school years and athletics. Johns, who plays baseball for Madison Central confirmed the struggles were very real. He said, “My sophomore season was completely taken away by Covid and we had a very talented team which could’ve made a deep run in the playoffs, it was also a key time in the recruiting process which was unfortunately taken from me and other athletes across the country.” Despite the hardships, Johns could label at least one positive. He said, “The only positive was that it was easy to keep good grades, but other than that, there were no positives.” Covid took away so many activities and plans and with an actual in-person graduation planned this year, the excitement is real, especially for Johns. He said, “Yes, I had many close friends in the 2020 graduating class that were distraught when they figured out, they were not able to have an in-person graduation.”
After graduation, Johns plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University where he will either study Pre-Engineering or Business. When asked if Johns had any advice for middle or high school students, he replied, “Go out and have fun because these days don’t last forever, high school is the fastest four years of your life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.