You are reading history.
The Berea Citizen has been a part of this community and Madison County since 1899 and records events and happenings in our community that will be forever stored in the archives on microfilm at the Berea College Library.
Each week we publish a “Reflections” column that takes readers down memory lane and gives current generations a glimpse of past news and events that were highlighted by those who lived before us. Those generations didn’t enjoy the luxuries that we now have. Life was hard, but hard work was valued by our ancestors.
They place value on life, their faith, friends and their job. They understood friendships and establishing relationships. They talked to one another face to face and didn’t rely on technology to communicate. Technology has its place, but there’s something about personal interaction.
Our older generation population have stories to tell. They have seen and heard it all. They remember when radio and newspapers were the only source of information. They remember their parents telling them about the Great Depression, the Recovery and they remember the Good ‘Ole Days.
They envisoned the “American Dream” and pursued it relentlessly.
I love hearing our senior citizens tell stories from the best moments of their lives. They knew of a world that existed before computers and smart phones. What did we do before Apple developed the iPhone? What did we do to kill time?
Our older generation knows a thing or two about survival when times are tough. They know what it takes to make it through the bad times. While growing up in the 1970s and 1980s, we had our share of challenges, but nothing like my parents experienced while they were growing up.
I have stories and memories, my nothing like our senior citizens can share.
That’s why starting in January, we will be profiling senior citizens in our community who are 90 and over. They have a lot to say and we want to hear and share their experiences.
Our staff writer, Leslie Barlow, will be compiling and writing those stories as we delve into history from the perspective of those who lived to tell it.
Our younger generation deserves to know about the past and we can’t wait to share it.
———
Send your 90 and over name and infiormation to publisher Keith Taylor at publisher@bereacitizen.net. Or call our office at (859) 986-0959 to provide a name for consideratioin to be included in this series.
