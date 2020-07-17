In the pre-COVID-19 world, the Berea Senior Center staff would deliver around 20 meals to homes of those 60 and older and serve another 20 inside the center, located off Jefferson Street.
Since the coronavirus hit Kentucky in March, the number of deliveries has shot up to 62 with another 11 takeout meals are handed out on the curb outside the senior center.
“We’re serving everyone who needs a meal during COVID-19,” Center Director Lisa Edwards said. “We don’t have anyone on the waiting list.”
Kentucky River Foothills Development Council operates the center, and it has been delivering meals twice a week to seniors for 27 years.
The eligibility requirements are minimal; a person has to be at least 60 or in need, while Edwards said that there are no income requirements.
“We go in and do assessments and determine the need,” she said, adding that multiple facets come into play when determining need.
While the senior center has delivered and offered meals for nearly three decades, the coronavirus pandemic has presented unique challenges to both staff and clients.
Most notably was the suspension of programming at the center beginning on March 18.
Even though In-center services were stopped by COVID-19, Edwards, and employee Amanda Isaacs, along with a slew of volunteers can be found packing up meals for delivery and pick up nearly every day.
“These meals are a lifeline for seniors who are home-bound and unable to cook or obtain supplies to cook,” Foothills Public Information Officer Karen Atkins said. “While the center remains closed for safety reasons, they are focused on meeting the needs of seniors who rely on meals from them. Since the day the senior center closed, Foothills has accommodated an unprecedented number of meal-sign ups. As of June 8, the center has delivered 9,625 meals. The program currently serves 73 seniors, up from 36 on March 13. The staff also conduct well-checks by phone and make sure clients have essential home necessities.”
Edwards said the meals are prepared and delivered to the senior center during the week by Bateman Senior Meals out of Lexington. From there, staff and volunteers pack the meals and load them into vans.
Delivering meals is a staple service of the senior center, and Edwards said seeing the looks on the faces of those getting the meals is a great reward.
“We know all of them, and they know us,” she said. “They’re glad to see us, and we love seeing them,” Edwards said.
With COVID-19, the staff makes sure to wear recommended, and required personal protective gear such as masks and gloves, and the drop-offs are not the same as in the pre-pandemic world.
“We’re not allowed to go into the houses anymore, we’re behind a mask, and we are wearing gloves,” Edwards explained. “We knock on the door and hand them the meal and leave. In normal times, we can go in, visit with them for a minute, and go on. It is so different now. Some people we cannot see. They will set a table outside the door for us to place the meals on.”
Much of the senior center’s funding comes through state and federal funds. However, the center also relies on monetary and in-kind donations such as cleaning supplies, household supplies, puzzle books, jigsaw puzzles, and sweet and savory snacks.
Anyone who wants to make a donation or see if they are eligible to receive meals can call the senior center at (859) 986-8350.
