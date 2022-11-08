Seven of eight incumbents regained seats on the Berea City Council, while former Council member David Rowlette ousted John Payne during the General Election Tuesday night. Steve Caudill was the top vote-getter, followed by Katie Startzman, Cora Jane Wilson, Teresa Scenters, Rowlette, Jim Davis, Jerry Little and Ronnie Terrill, John Payne, Rebecca McClure Isaacs and Teresa Wren.
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor won a third term and will be working with an all Republican Fiscal Court. Newcomer Brian Combs (R) defeated current court member Ben Robinson, while Steve Lochmueller defeated Bruce Barnes. Tom Botkin regained his seat, while former magistrate Billy Ray Hughes (R) ousted incumbent John Tudor.
In the Sheriff's race, Mike Coyle (D) kept his badge and held off BJ O'Donnell (R), while Steve Tussey (R) defeated Doug Thomas (D) in the Jailer's race.
Madison County Election Results (Unofficial and contested races)
Berea City Council
Steve Caudill 2,718
Katie Startzman 2,260
Cora Jane Wilson 2,244
Teresa Scenters 2,186
David Rowlette 2,134
Jim Davis 2,131
Jerry Little 2,083
Ronnie Terrill 2,010
John Payne 1,983
Teresa Isaacs 1,844
Teresa Wren 1,475
Madison County Judge-Executive
Reagan Taylor (R) 17,702
Chuck Givens (D) 12,082
Madison County Sheriff
Mike Coyle (D) 16,158
BJ O’Donnell (R) 13,675
Madison County Jailer
Steve Tussey (R) 16,714
Doug Thomas (D) 12,793
Magistrate District 1
Brian Combs (R) 3,827
Ben Robinson (D) 2,912
Magistrate District 2
Stephen Lochmueller (R) 4,559
Bruce Barnes (D) 3,361
Magistrate District 3
Billy Ray Hughes (R) 3,756
John Tudor (D) 3,327
Magistrate District 4
Tom Botkin (R) 4,756
Debbie Vescio (R) 3,038
Madison County Board of Education District 3
Brandon Rutherford 2,515
Susan Haddix 2,326
City of Richmond Mayor
Robert Blythe 4,903
Krystin Arnold 3,058
Richmond City Commission
Mendi Goble 3,752
Mike Brewer 3,510
Tammy Cole 3,479
Jim Newby 3,173
Ed McDaniel 2,673
John Perkins 2,471
Joe Bentley 2,320
Matthew Vaughn 2,159
Constitutional Amendment 1
Yes 14,058
Constitutional Amendment 2
Yes 14,280
No 14,265
