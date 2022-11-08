Vote logo

Seven of eight incumbents regained seats on the Berea City Council, while former Council member David Rowlette ousted John Payne during the General Election Tuesday night. Steve Caudill was the top vote-getter, followed by Katie Startzman, Cora Jane Wilson, Teresa Scenters, Rowlette, Jim Davis, Jerry Little and Ronnie Terrill, John Payne, Rebecca McClure Isaacs and Teresa Wren.

Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor won a third term and will be working with an all Republican Fiscal Court. Newcomer Brian Combs (R) defeated current court member Ben Robinson, while Steve Lochmueller defeated Bruce Barnes. Tom Botkin regained his seat, while former magistrate Billy Ray Hughes (R) ousted incumbent John Tudor.

In the Sheriff's race, Mike Coyle (D) kept his badge and held off BJ O'Donnell (R), while Steve Tussey (R) defeated Doug Thomas (D) in the Jailer's race. 

Madison County Election Results (Unofficial and contested races)

Berea City Council

Steve Caudill 2,718

Katie Startzman 2,260

Cora Jane Wilson 2,244

Teresa Scenters 2,186

David Rowlette 2,134

Jim Davis 2,131

Jerry Little 2,083

Ronnie Terrill 2,010

John Payne 1,983

Teresa Isaacs 1,844

Teresa Wren 1,475

Madison County Judge-Executive

Reagan Taylor (R) 17,702

Chuck Givens (D) 12,082

Madison County Sheriff

Mike Coyle (D) 16,158

BJ O’Donnell (R) 13,675

Madison County Jailer

Steve Tussey (R) 16,714

Doug Thomas (D) 12,793

Magistrate District 1

Brian Combs (R) 3,827

Ben Robinson (D) 2,912

Magistrate District 2

Stephen Lochmueller (R) 4,559

Bruce Barnes (D) 3,361

Magistrate District 3

Billy Ray Hughes (R) 3,756

John Tudor (D) 3,327

Magistrate District 4

Tom Botkin (R) 4,756

Debbie Vescio (R) 3,038

Madison County Board of Education District 3

Brandon Rutherford 2,515

Susan Haddix 2,326

City of Richmond Mayor

Robert Blythe 4,903

Krystin Arnold 3,058

Richmond City Commission

Mendi Goble 3,752

Mike Brewer 3,510

Tammy Cole 3,479

Jim Newby 3,173

Ed McDaniel 2,673

John Perkins 2,471

Joe Bentley 2,320

Matthew Vaughn 2,159

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes 14,058

Constitutional Amendment 2

Yes 14,280

No 14,265

