Seven incumbents retain seats on council; Rowlette returns

The Berea City Council stayed pretty much the same after Tuesday’s election, with seven out of eight incumbents retaining their seats. The only change was that two-term incumbent John Payne was replaced by David Rowlette, who staged a comeback after being voted off two years ago.
Garnering the most votes for the third Berea City Council election in a row was four-term incumbent Steve Caudill, who tallied 2,718 votes. Caudill placed fourth and third in the 2014 and 2016 races, respectively.
“It’s always super humbling to get that many votes,” Caudill said. “I’m very pleased, and always appreciative of peoples’ support.” Caudill noted he plans to focus on critical issues in Berea’s near future, including completing a new electricity contract for the city, as well as formulating a plan to make wise use of approximately $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Additionally, Caudill said he would like to continue the city’s efforts in expanding the mountain bike trails and shared use paths.
Katie Startzman placed second Tuesday, collecting 2,260 votes after making an appeal for civility at the last council meeting before the election. Startzman jumped in the results compared to the 2020 election, going from eighth place to second in the final tally.
Cora Jane Wilson was reelected with 2,244 votes, edging up to third place compared to her fifth-place finish two years ago.
In a statement to well-wishers on Facebook, Wilson stated: “I just want to thank you all for your support,” Wilson said. “Thank you all for the phone calls, texts, and even visits to the [antique] mall. I truly appreciate you all and covet your prayers. I absolutely love Berea and its citizens.”
After securing another term with 2,131 votes, Councilman Jim Davis remarked: “I just want to thank the voters for their confidence in me to serve for another two years, and I look forward to working with the administration and the council as we move Berea Forward.”
Jerry Little was next in seventh place with 2,083 votes, while Ronnie Terrill found himself in unfamiliar territory in eighth place with 2010 votes, compared to his second-place finish in 2020.
Incumbent John Payne missed getting another two years on council by a mere 27 votes, ending up with 1,983 votes when the unofficial tally was posted. Next came first-time candidate Rebecca McClure Isaacs, who got 1,844 votes and Teresa Louise Wren, who received 1,495 to round out the field.
Teresa Scenters won a second term, moving up from her 2020 seventh-place finish to tally 2,186 votes Tuesday night. Said Scenters: “I’m grateful to everyone who voted and humbled by their confidence in me. With God’s guidance, I look forward to working with Bruce [Fraley] and Rose [Beverly] and my fellow council members to make Berea the best place to live, work, and visit.”
David Rowlette secured his return to the council with 2,134 votes, after being edged out by Startzman in 2020. Rowlette placed eighth in 2018 when he sought election after being appointed to fill a seat left vacant with the resignation of Councilman Billy Wooten in February 2018.
