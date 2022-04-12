LOUISVILLE (KT) – Much of Kentucky, primarily along and west of Interstate 75, could see severe weather on Wednesday, beginning in the afternoon and continuing during the evening and overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.
“We have a lot of wind energy in the upper and mid-levels of the atmosphere,” said John Gordon, who heads the Weather Service office in Louisville. “We have some instability, with a temperature and moisture increase, as a cold front heading out of the plains and the Missouri Valley, heading east.”
According to Gordon, winds will increase to 30-40 miles per hour first, followed by one line, of showers and thunderstorms, which are not expected to be severe. That will be followed later by one or two more lines, which could contain severe weather will then move east.
“The Storm Prediction Center has put out a moderate risk of severe weather for Wednesday,” Gordon stated, “Basically from the Wabash Valley, across southern Illinois, and the western part of Kentucky. Paducah, Land Between the Lakes, and the bootheel of Missouri, then down to Memphis and into Mississippi.”
Strong, damaging winds will be the biggest threat, although there is also a threat of tornadoes, west of the I-65 corridor, from Louisville through Bowling Green, he noted.
In western Kentucky, timing is the reason they are under the gun, Gordon said, although it won’t be like December 10. “This is more of a linear aspect, although there is a greater threat this time of squall-line tornadoes, as well as big hail and flash flooding. We are not going to have discrete supercells forming in northeast Arkansas and going for 175 miles, although there is an isolated supercell threat.”
Eastern Kentucky has much less of a chance to see severe weather, Gordon added, with that part of the state only under a marginal risk, since storms are expected to weaken overnight as they head to the east.
The National Weather Service urges everyone to have one or more methods to receive severe weather notifications, whether it be by a NOAA Weather Radio or smartphone app, for example, especially in those areas where the greatest chance is after dark and overnight.
