Shannisha Michelle Williams

Shannisha Michelle Williams, 47, departed this life Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. 

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Richmond. Rev. Raymond Walker and Rev. Virgil Gardner officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM until the service.

Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

