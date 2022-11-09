Shannisha Michelle Williams, 47, departed this life Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Richmond. Rev. Raymond Walker and Rev. Virgil Gardner officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM until the service.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.