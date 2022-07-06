Shannon Renee’ Abell, 45, passed away Saturday June 25, 2022. Shannon was born March 9, 1977, in Lebanon to Mike Abell and Connie Wilson Graham. Shannon had many crafty abilities. She loved doing upholstery repair and was an accomplished seamstress. Shannon was of the Baptist faith.
Shannon is survived by her mother, Connie Wilson Graham (Randy) of Richmond, her father, Mike Abell (Emily) of Paint Lick, three sisters, Miranda Graham, Jordan Graham, Lakeisha Abell, one brother, Mikey Abell, and a nephew Xavier Shewmake.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Berea Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Miller officiated. Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
