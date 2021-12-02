The countdown to Christmas is on! From now until December 25th every day is another day that I will celebrate the holiday season. Christmas music, candy, lights, the scents, it all just brings so much happiness for many of us.
However, for as many of us that thrive in the holiday season there are just as many who suffer from seasonal depression, depression, or just plain old grief and sadness because of loneliness or a host of other things.
Family is family, yes. But family can also be people that you love enough to make them your chosen family. In the next few weeks, if you are a person who thrives in the holiday season, make sure to spread that joy and extend your family a little more.
This holiday season will look different for many families around the world during the pandemic after the last year and a half of enduring what feels like death after death.
I know it will be different for my family without both of my grandparents.
Someone recently was talking to me about what the weather would hold for us through the Winter season, and I really didn’t have an answer. I have always relied on my dad’s dad as my weather forecaster. He was always right about the snows we would get, how long winter weather would last, and when we would start to hear birds of Spring again.
Last year, just before he went into the nursing home in October, he predicted a white Christmas. He was exactly right, and it started snowing within just a few moments of his passing on Christmas Eve.
There is something about this older generation of farmers who know the weather better than anyone, and it is such a gift.
While the holidays may look different, spread the joy of the season as much as you can.
Hardships have been plentiful this year, but the joy we can share with each other can help to overcome those.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.