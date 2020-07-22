Sharon Moore Kershaw age 67, wife of the late Michael Alan Kershaw, passed away suddenly July 19, 2020 at St Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. Sharon was born in Floyd County Kentucky to the late Linze and Emma Dye Moore, she worked most of her life as a Registered Nurse for McDowell ARH Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings: Jackie, Ruby, Phyllis, Charles and David.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday July 23, 2020 also at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Kershaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.