Shauna Marie Gibbs Hopper

Shauna Marie Gibbs Hopper, 47, of Berea, wife of Kenny Hopper and mother of James (JD) Hopper, died June 4th, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. 

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Joey Kays officiated and burial followed at Madison County Memorial Gardens. 

Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

