Sheila S. Pyle, 90, died August 30, 2021, in Madison County, Kentucky. Her late parents were Theodore Strunk and Theda Wilson Strunk of Berea, Kentucky. Sheila grew up in Madison County, attending Kirksville Elementary and High School and graduating from Berea Foundation School in 1948 and from Berea College in 1951 at the age of 19.
Sheila was especially proud of two Firsts she received in her life: she was the first recipient of the new master’s degree in English-speech-dramatic arts from the University of Kentucky in 1953. Years later, when the Episcopal Diocese of Louisville began allowing laity to assist in the mass, Sheila was named its first lay Chalice Bearer.
At UK, Sheila had roles in Guignol Theatre productions including “Death of a Salesman” and “The Marriage of Figaro”. Moving to Louisville in 1957, she reviewed books and wrote freelance articles for The Courier Journal and appeared in plays at the Little Theater of the University of Louisville and at Actors Theatre and at Carriage House Players. She taught four years at Barret Junior High and some 15 years as an adjunct instructor in speech at Jefferson Community College and Indiana University Southeast.
Sheila and her husband, Kenneth Pyle, operated restaurant-bars in Louisville, “The Storefront Congregation” and “The Rudyard Kipling”, which featured Kentucky recipes and presented Bluegrass music as well as theatre and concerts, from 1967 until 2016. Sheila composed and sang many songs, words to which are included in her book published in 2015 “Sweet Evening Breeze and Other Kentuckians”
Survivors include husband Kenneth Ogden Pyle of New Albany, Indiana, a son, Theodore Thomas Harlan of Louisville, Kentucky, a teacher of guitar building and a performer of Bluegrass guitar and mandolin, a daughter, Sheila Megan Harlan of Madison County, Kentucky, a Certified Nurse Midwife, and Kenneth Andrew Pyle, an actor, narrator, and builder, of New Albany, Indiana. Her beloved grandchildren are Theda Joyce Griffith, Wren Harlan Pyle, Augden Joseph Pyle, and Myra Hazel Martin Pyle. Her Brother, William Theodore Strunk resides in Lexington, Kentucky.
