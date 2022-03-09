Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle praised his staff for their recent apprehension and arrest of Shannon Gilday Tuesday during the bi-monthly meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court at the Berea City Annex.
Gilday is accused of breaking into the Wesley Morgan family home and murdering 32-year-old Jordan Morgan on Feb. 22 and was arrested on March 1.
“I like to brag on my deputies (and) I like to brag on my staff anytime and every time I can,” he said. “But I also want to brag on this court. You know in the past few years; you all have worked together with us to provide a good law enforcement here for the county as well as public safety. That’s been a priority where it’s drugs, what it is, or whatever it may be in the field of law enforcement. You know, we work very good with our county attorney (Jennie Haymond).
“You know, I am just proud of what we have. We have a 24-7 patrol, day, second shift, and third shift.”
Coyle discussed the events that led up to Gilday’s arrest following an 8-day manhunt in the morning-morning hours of March 1.
Coyle told the court he believed Gilday was on his way back to the Morgan residence.
“The point I am making is: if it hadn’t of been for this court giving us the money through the years to let us grow, at 4 o’clock in the morning, Mr. Gilday was apprehended once he had left Madison County and came back to carry out his means that he wanted to get back at that location,” he said. “Our single deputy on patrol saw a description of a man dressed in dark clothing, took the initiative to check him out, make a stop, apprehended him, captured him, and took him straight to the Kentucky State Police post.
“Like I said, we all work as a team. No telling what would have happened if he hadn’t been apprehended at that point in time. But it takes all of us working together and I just wanted to bring that up and commend our deputy that captured him at 4’ o clock in the morning.”
Coyle believes the arrest is just an example of the outstanding law enforcement in Madison County.
“That just goes to show you the work ethic that each one of our people have — we try,” he said. “There is just not enough of us to be everywhere we need to be, but I think this event here shows that law enforcement in Madison County is a top priority.”
In other business:
• Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor proclaimed March “Hunger Awareness Month.”
• The court ordained the Madison County Road Department budget be amended by $160,982.
• The court heard the first hearing for the federal grants budget to be amended by $1 million dollars. The budget pertains to the CDBG grant for $1 million dollars for God’s Outreach Distribution Center.
• The court approved a resolution to use funds for repairs on a bridge on Barker Lane East. The repairs consist of replacing a drainage structure.
• The court approved the resolution for the Madison County Detention Center to enter into a Prisoner Housing Contract with Knox County.
• The court approved to change the location and time of the next scheduled Fiscal Court meeting on March 22 to the Madison County Fiscal Courtroom (101 West Main Street, Richmond) at 10:30 a.m. instead of 9:30 a.m.
• The court approved Keith Park to the Madison County Board of Adjustments.
• The court approved Darryl Northern to be re-hired as a seasonal grounds crew employee at $11.25 an hour starting March 16.
• The court approved Cory Evans to be promoted from a firefighter 3 position to a firefighter 4 position, from $9.74 an hour to $10.74 an hour starting on March 16.
• The court approved Cordell Bryce Marcum to transition from part-time firefighter to full-time.
