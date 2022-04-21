Earlier today, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Berea at two different locations after receiving reports of shootings. Deputies determined these calls to be false and possible SWATTING.
Swatting entails generating an emergency law enforcement response against a target victim under false pretenses. Swatters do this by making phone calls to emergency lines like 911 and falsely reporting a violent emergency situation, such as a shooting or hostage situation.
At this time it is unknown where the calls were originated and these false calls remain under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.