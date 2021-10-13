The Madison County Sheriff’s office is getting a much-needed upgrade to it fleet.
The Madison County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of four vehicles for $241,656.76 during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday at the Berea City Annex. Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor hopes the vehicles will be included in the 2022 Sheriff’s budget that will be presented to the court in January.
Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle said the COVID-19 pandemic and the current uncertainty within the automobile industry led to his decision to ask the court to approve the purchase of new vehicles. The purchase was unanmously approved by the court. Coyle said the 2022 vehicles will be more costly and as much as $2,500 to $3,500 more by this time next year.
“It’s a savings, because we’ve got to have them,” Coyle said. “I wish we could get many more.”
Coyle added that he’s already spent his allotted amount on vehicle maintenance for the current fiscal year and the ongoing drug
epidemic have resulted in a lot of wear and tear and mileage on his fleet. The Madison County Sheriff said he has 15 vehicles that have 150,000 miles and “approaching up to 200,,000 (miles).”
“We use them every day,” he said. “… these cars we get new, we circulate around and take the older cars and put them in court security, until we just wear them out.
“We are in need of these vehicles. We ordered three and we didn’t get any in 2020 and that backed us up with our fleet due to the financial situation in 2020. COVID hurt us, but COVID kind of helped us because the courts — everything wasn’t out of whack as it had been (in the past), but we are dire need.”
Taylor said several factors resulted in the need for the purchase and added Coyle’s request “spelled out the issue.”
“This court has always supported our Sheriff’s department and there’s not a doubt about that,” Taylor said. “We show that every year when we approve his budget. The root of the issue is still — this drug epidemic.
“It’s the root of the issue in our jail and the root of us financially supporting our law enforcement to protect our tax-paying citizens. I think it’s important that we get that message out.”
Fourth District magistrate Tom Botkin said the conditions of some roads in the county warrant the need for dependable vehicles.
“Four roads in county are not black-topped,” he said. “…they need good vehicles and we all know that.”
Second District magistrate Roger Barger agreed.
“I had a gentleman tell me one time, you’re only as good as the equipment that you’ve got to work with, and that’s really true in the Sheriff’s department,” he said. “Those cars are vital.”
In other business:
• A proclamation was read naming Oct 19 as Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day. The organization will have its annual conference Oct. 17-20 in Lexington and has 234 members from across the state. Babette Overman of Lancaster serves as president of the organization.
• Taylor proclaimed Oct. 10-16 as Kentucky Extension Homemakers Week, recognizing Madison County’s unit, which completed more than 10,000 hours during the 2020-21. The local group made 390 masks for schools, 46 quilts and 36 shawls for cancer care unit at Baptist Health, Richmond.
• Heard from Emerson McAfee of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame. McAfee presented a proposal for a black granite memorial and said $2,500 of approximately $7,500 to $10,000 would be needed to get the project off the ground in Madison County.
He also is seeking assistance from the City of Berea and the City of Richmond and proposed having one memorial in Richmond and Berea.
• Awarded a contract to Post Printing for the 2022 Emergency Preparedness Calendar at a negotiated rate. The court also awarded the Modular Utility Vault bid to the King-Fisher Company.
They will used for upgraded infrastructures within CSEPP. The court also extended the FY 17-18, FY 19 and FY20 contract for CSEPP funds Oct. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2022 to complete funding for various projects under each umbrella.
• Approved a resolution adopting flex funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
• Approved the hiring of Miranda Coldiron as an office assistant in the road department at s rate of $12 per hour starting Oct. 13.
• Times for trick-or-treat are 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31.
The next meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 in Berea.
