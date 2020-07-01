The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Brooks Road in reference to a drug complaint on Friday, June 26, 2020 around 11:20 p.m.
Sergeant Paul Lay arrived at the residence and made contact with Gene Denny. Upon investigation, it was determined Denny was wanted on an active warrant. A search subsequent to his arrest revealed he was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and a pill bottle containing suspected methamphetamine residue.
Gene Denny, 55 of Richmond was arrested and charged on the active warrant as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
Sergeant Paul Lay responded to the Madison County Detention Center, a short time later, after deputy jailers recovered drug evidence from Gene Denny after a more thorough search.
He received the additional charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence, Promoting Contraband 1st Degree, and Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd (Heroin).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.