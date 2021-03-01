The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of U.S. 25 (Berea Road) and KY 2880 (Menelaus Road) on Monday, March 1, around 5:50 a.m. in regard to a two-vehicle injury collision.
The initial investigation indicated a black Saturn Ion was traveling north on U.S. 25 with a single occupant when the driver lost control for an unknown reason and crossed into the south bound lane. The black Saturn collided with a maroon Ford Fusion with two occupants which was traveling south on U.S. 25.
The driver of the Saturn, who was ejected from the vehicle, had serious injuries and was transported by Madison County EMS to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The driver and passenger of the Ford Fusion were transported to St. Joseph Hospital Berea with non-life threatening injuries.
