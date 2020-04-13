The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal collision which occurred around 8:48 p.m. Saturday April 11, 2020 on Berea Road near Duncannon Lane.
The initial investigation indicates a 1995 Ford Crown Victoria operated by 30-year-old Lauren Arnold and two passengers were traveling north on Berea Road (US 25) when the driver attempted to make a left turn into Cannon Corner Citgo.
The Ford Crown Victoria turned into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south, driven by 32-year-old Justin Engell of Tyner. The Chevrolet Silverado struck the Ford Crown Victoria in the passenger side.
Arnold and Kayela Boone, 25, of Berea, were transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with minor injuries. Lyndsey Cook, 29 of Monticello, was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Justin Engell was not injured in the collision.
No charges have been filed at this time as the collision remains under investigation by Madison County Deputy Blake Arnett and the Richmond Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit. Additional assistance was provided by Madison County EMS and Madison County Fire Department.
