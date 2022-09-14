The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Daniel Diles, 36, of Richmond. Diles escaped from custody during court proceedings around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange pants, and was bare foot. He is currently wanted for Escape 2nd.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diles is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 623-1511 or the Kentucky State Police at (859) 623-2404.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.