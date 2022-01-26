Sherry Lynn Leonardo, age 71, of Richmond, passed away, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at UK Hospital in Lexington.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with her husband and son officiating. A private family burial will follow in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
