Shirley Etta Green, 82, Berea, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Berea Hospital.
Shirley was born in Garrard County to the late Marcus and Ava Conn Harold. She was a homemaker and factory worker. She loved working in her flower garden and taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Lonnie Wayne Green; one granddaughter, Whitney Johnson; four brothers, Clay E. Harold, Carl Harold, Clinton Harold, and Roy Bradley Harold; and one brother-in-law, Buddy King.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Lonnie Green; one daughter Karen Jolly; her siblings, Vernon Donnie Harold, Marvin Junior (Bonnie) Harold, Ramona Frances (Scott) Sayre, and Connie Sue King; sister-in-law Frances Harold; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Rev. Dave Steward officiated and burial followed in the Green Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Chad Cross, Kevin Causey, Douglas Williams, Kenny Harold, Steve Wood, Dwayne May and Larry Joe Brent.
