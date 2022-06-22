Shirley Maxine Richards, 86, died peacefully on June 10, 2022. She was born May 29, 1936, to William and Verdie Holt and married Carl Richards on June 21, 1958. Shirley retired from Pepperidge Farm bakeries.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl (2013), and many siblings. Shirley was survived by her two children, Louise Blankenship and Carlis Richards; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
She loved Elvis Presley, gardening, animals (especially her birds and raccoons), and spending time with her grandkids.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.
