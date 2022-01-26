There are many things that Shirley Thurston Sergeant, “Gran”, never did before she left us on January 23, 2022.
She never denied her grandchildren ice cream for breakfast; she never learned to drive a standard shift in a car, but instead on a tractor; she never under-appreciated flowers, a new Easter dress, or Amazing Grace; she never thought her closet was too bare to find something for someone in need; she never thought we didn’t have enough food or space at the table to feed a high school basketball team; she never turned down the opportunity to play the piano; she never let her daughters wear high-cut shorts or low-cut tops; she never refused coffee or pie; she never stopped teaching; she never took friends, faith, or family for granted; and though she was an only child, she never felt alone.
Born in Corbin, Kentucky on January 1, 1936 to Tom and Virgie Thurston, Shirley lived her life guided by faith and family, her Appalachian community upbringing, and her father’s encouraging “You can do it” mantra. She was a mother, teacher, and grandmother, whose generosity of spirit and unwavering support vastly expanded and defined these roles beyond even what she could have imagined as a young girl in southeastern Kentucky.
From her first piano lesson until her last key stroke, music was her first love, affording her a gift that she shared with those whom she knew for a lifetime or for a moment. Most who knew her could recall a time she played the piano for family and friends, for a celebration of love, life, or faith, for children to find their voices, or to fill the silence in a room with joy. She raised spirits with Daddy Sang Bass, touched hearts with The Old Rugged Cross, and found redemption with Amazing Grace.
Shirley attended Union College in Barbourville, KY where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. There she met her husband, Wilson C. “W.C.” Sergeant, with whom she learned to embrace change and challenge in their 65 years together. Shirley was the first in her family to graduate college, moving to Germany immediately after graduation, where W.C. was stationed with the U.S. army. She would later earn her Masters of Education, and Rank I from the University of Kentucky, setting her on a lifelong path of teaching in Kentucky and Ohio, eventually settling in Louisville, Kentucky at Minors Lane Elementary. Shirley embraced teaching as a passion and a “calling”, which was evident in the many young lives she touched.
Throughout their years together, Shirley was also a dorm mother at Berea College, earned her real estate license and subsequently taught real estate classes, started her own writing consultancy, - The Write School – served on the board of their homeowners’ association, and was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa educational organization. She supported W.C. through many creative endeavors, never missing her children’s or grandchildren’s basketball and little league games, cheerleading practices, equestrian competitions, school plays, concerts, or celebrations.
Those who knew Shirley best, though, celebrated her because she was the pinnacle of patience, the best person with whom to have morning coffee, and everyone’s preferred bridge partner; she knew just when to call if you were having a bad day; she knew that encouragement needed to outweigh discouragement; she always had room in her chair for the dog; she knew papers were best graded with smiley faces; her favorite school days were the ones when her former students came to see her; she never complained about doing laundry; her humility was a gift and she never felt sorry for herself; she cherished each friend wholly and individually.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Wilson Calloway Sergeant; mother Virginia Deweese Thurston; father Thomas R. Thurston. She is survived by son Steve (Maggie) Sergeant of Owensboro, KY; daughter Ann (Jeff) Gibson of Cincinnati, OH; and daughter Libby (Corey) McGinnis of Mars, PA. She leaves behind five grandchildren: Samuel Sergeant, Leah Sergeant, Connor McGinnis, Ryan McGinnis, and Calloway Gibson.
To celebrate Shirley’s life and legacy this week, watch a UK or UL game, give flowers, listen to some gospel music, hit the piano ivories, or, mostly importantly, offer someone a little grace.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:30 a.m., at the Duncan Memorial Chapel, 5600 Old Floydsberg Road, Crestwood, Kentucky. Parking is available on the street. A reception will follow the service from 1 -3 p.m. at Malone’s – Louisville at 4370 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky: https://unioncollege.givingfuel.com/give-union-college
