The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sand Hill in Rockcastle County at approximately 01:23 a.m. Thursday morning.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Rockcastle County 911 was notified of a domestic violence complaint involving Timothy W. Clines, 43, of Mt. Vernon and a female. During the investigation, it was determined Joshua S. Little, 42, of Mt. Vernon shot Clines once in the torso. Clines was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital before being flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing by Post 11 Detective Ryan Loudermilk. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Rockcastle Sherriff’s Office, Rockcastle EMS and PHI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.