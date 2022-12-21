Mark Masters

On December 20, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., shooting suspect Russell Mark Masters (52) was located and arrested.

Investigators found  Masters at a residence on Crooksville Road and obtained a search warrant to apprehend him. Masters refused to surrender, and after a tense five-hour standoff, the Richmond Emergency Response Unit removed him from the residence and placed him under arrest.

Russell (Mark) Masters, 52 of Richmond, is wanted for attempted murder, fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment following a shooting Monday at McWhorter Court n Richmond. He led police on an overnight chase and was last seen in the Brooksville Road area after fleeing an abandoned vehicle and running into the woods.

On Monday at approximately 3:25 p.m., the RPD responded to the shooting and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim had been shot at McWhorter Drive and fled to Turpin Drive for assistance. Following an investigation, Masters was identified as the suspect by Richmond Police. The victim suffered serious injuries.

Recommended for you