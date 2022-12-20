The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect following a shooting Monday in Richmond.
Russell (Mark) Masters, 52 of Richmond, is wanted for attempted murder, fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment following a shooting Monday at McWhorter Court n Richmond. He led police on an overnight chase and was last seen in the Brooksville Road area after fleeing an abandoned vehicle and running into the woods.
On Monday at approximately 3:25 p.m., the RPD responded to the shooting and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim had been shot at McWhorter Drive and fled to Turpin Drive for assistance. Following an investigation, Masters was identified as the suspect by Richmond Police. The victim suffered serious injuries.
Masters is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Masters is urged to call the RPD at (859) 624-4776 or email detective Tyler Short at tshort@richmond.ky.us.
