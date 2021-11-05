My husband and I made a short trip to Tennessee and North Carolina since we hadn’t had a vacation yet this year.
It was surprising on the highway to still see so many green leaves, but they are changing slowly. We walked quite a bit going to thrift shops, flea markets, and antique stores.
My husband particularly likes the antique stores. He bought an antique oil can which probably other men will understand, but most women will not.
I prefer the thrift shops because the prices are so good. I saw an amazing desk unit. If I only had room at home, I would have seriously been tempted.
We enjoyed walking around Black Mountain, N.C. We started at the hardware store and walked around a couple of blocks.
There were many shops featuring jewelry and artists. We could have walked much longer to see more, but we were beginning to get hungry.
We dined at a German restaurant my husband noticed. The dessert was amazing!
My husband said he considered our trip a win because I only got aggravated at him once, which was absolutely true! He can still make me laugh after all these years.
Looks may fade through the years, but a sense of humor never will! Consider which qualities are important to you when you choose a partner. It was good to be away together just the two of us.
It’s a good time to get hiking with the cooler weather. I decided to revisit Anglin Falls because it had been so many years since my last visit. (Use Google maps for directions.) It’s best to go after a recent rain if you want a more impressive view of falls. The hike was better than I remembered. Thumbs up!
Crooksville Road is sporting some smooth new blacktop but watch your speed with all those trees so close to the curves.
I hope everyone had a safe, fun Halloween. This was my first year participating in a Trunk or Treat at Wayside Christian Church. I enjoyed seeing the costumes of the younger children. I also was glad to see that some older kids still enjoy trick or treating. Don’t grow up too fast! It’s not as fun as you think.
• Kingston Elementary School will be having a Fall Festival on Nov. 5. Farristown Middle School will be having a Community Fair on November 6 from 9-5 p.m.. These both sound like a lot of fun.
• I also just wanted to mention a couple of Facebook pages that have interesting information on their sites — Berea, KY Bulletin Board, and Berea Opportunity Resources Network. Check them out.
