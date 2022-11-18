FRANKFORT — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky.
“The Kentucky State Police has a long history of serving and protecting this great commonwealth, and I know that the troopers graduating today will continue to uphold this standard of excellence,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thank you for choosing to protect and serve Kentucky while asking for nothing in return – and we owe you our utmost gratitude.”
Berea's Chase Shouse was among the graduates and will begin his at KSP career Post 4 in Elizabethtown. Shouse also earned an associate degree from Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Carolyn Henson of Richmond was appointed to Post 8 in Morehead.
Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on June 5, 2022 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper. Graduating cadets pledged to uphold the mission of KSP by promoting public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. encouraged Cadet Class 102 to engage in their local communities to earn the trust and respect of the citizens they will serve.
“I challenge each of you to interact frequently with those in your designated post areas. Attend community events, stop by local stores, visit the schools, and so much more to earn the trust and respect of those you serve,” said Commissioner Burnett. “Today, you have earned the title of trooper, but now you must live up to it.”
The KSP Training Academy provides cadets with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to help make the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure through exceptional law enforcement. The graduates of Cadet Class 102 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.
During today’s graduation ceremony, KSP Academy Commander Captain Shawn Darby took a moment to share how Cadet Class 102 honored fallen troopers.
“Over the past 24 weeks, cadets have taken time to recognize all of KSP’s fallen troopers and officers through specially designed workouts that included repetition schemes significant to the service of each of the fallen units,” said Captain Darby. “Additionally, cadets recognized these heroes on their end of watch dates by gathering in front of the memorial and humbly reading their end of watch stories.”
Several members of the graduating class received special recognition during the ceremony.
Trooper Myron Jackson received the ‘Ernie Bivens Award’. This honor is presented to a cadet in each class who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy and fellow cadets, shows distinction as a leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy’s physical and vocational training. Additionally, he received the class Valedictorian award, which includes a new 2022 police cruiser. The Salutatorian was awarded to Trooper Jordan Sammons.
Trooper Colby Amburgey received the ‘Commissioner’s Commitment to Excellence Award’. This is presented to the cadet who has demonstrated leadership, the desire to get the job done and is always determined to be the best every day.
Cadet Class 102 graduates and their assigned posts are:
Post 1, MAYFIELD
Lukas Rice, Mayfield, Ky.
Post 2, MADISONVILLE
Hunter Combs, Central City, Ky.
Post 3, BOWLING GREEN
Madison Akemon, McKee, Ky.
Landon Key, Glasgow, Ky.
Grant Robertson, Columbia, Ky.
Evan Smith, Annville, Ky.
Post 4, ELIZABETHTOWN
Samuel Bogner, Shelbyville, Ky.
Chase Shouse, Berea, Ky.
Post 5, CAMPBELLSBURG
Jake Noel, Port Royal, Ky.
Cameron Paynter, Sulphur, Ky.
Post 6, DRY RIDGE
Caleb Hamm, Nicholasville, Ky.
Zachary Loudermilk, Mt. Vernon, Ky.
Braxton Montgomery, Petersburg, Ky.
Post 7, RICHMOND
Adam Quiles, Miami, Fl.
Post 8, MOREHEAD
Jordan Barnett, Jackson, Ky.
Isaiah Bryant, Kite, Ky.
Cory Cornett, Wellington, Ky.
William Hall, Greathel, Ky.
Carolyn Henson, Richmond, Ky.
Myron Jackson, Nicholasville, Ky.
Jacob Williams, Harold, Ky.
Post 9, PIKEVILLE
Cameron Whitaker, Jenkins, Ky.
Tanner Wood, Pikeville, Ky.
Post 10, HARLAN
Colby Amburgey, Garner, Ky.
John Hoskins, London, Ky.
Elizabeth Smith, Manchester, Ky.
Post 12, FRANKFORT
Jude Remilien, Haiti, Port-au-Prince
Post 14, ASHLAND
Chase Coverdale, Louisa, Ky.
Brett Criswell, Louisa, Ky.
Colton Cross, Canada, Ky.
Christin Mitchell, Prestonsburg, Ky.
Jordan Sammons, Belfry, Ky.
Zachary Wright, Louisa, Ky.
Post 15, COLUMBIA
Trey Binder, Georgetown, Ky.
Matthew Lee, Somerset, Ky.
Timothy Moore, Somerset, Ky.
Daniel Pierce, Edmonton, Ky.
Post 16, HENDERSON
William Dalton, Scottsville, Ky.
Thirteen cadets earned their associate degree in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from the new hiring guidelines established by the state legislature in 2017. Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a KSP Trooper and earn an associate’s degree during the training process.
Cadet Class 102 graduates who earned an associate’s degree are:
Madison Akemon, McKee, Ky.
Brett Criswell, Louisa, Ky.
William Hall, Greathel, Ky.
Caleb Hamm, Nicholasville, Ky.
Myron Jackson, Nicholasville, Ky.
Matthew Lee, Somerset, Ky.
Timothy Moore, Somerset, Ky.
Cameron Paynter, Sulphur, Ky.
Daniel Pierce, Edmonton, Ky.
Jake Noel, Port Royal, Ky.
Jordan Sammons, Belfry, Ky.
Chase Shouse, Berea, Ky.
Zachary Wright, Louisa, Ky.
KSP’s recruitment branch is currently accepting applications for the upcoming cadet class 103, which is slated to begin February 26, 2023. The deadline to apply is by close of business Nov. 25.
