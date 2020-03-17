FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - More restrictions were announced by Gov. Andy Beshear as the number of positive coronavirus case continues to rise in Kentucky.
Four new cases was reported Monday, bringing the total in Kentucky to 25, including one death announced earlier in the day, a 66-year-old Bourbon County man who had a number of other health issues, in addition to the COVID-19 disease.
The death shows just how serious this is, Beshear told reporters at the Capitol. “And I also want to be transparent that it probably won’t be the only one. While we don’t have anyone else in that condition at the moment, and I hope we never do, what we are dealing with is serious. It shouldn’t scare you, but it should give you a commitment to make sure we are following the guidelines we must follow to make sure that our parents and our grandparents get through this.”
The latest case is a 34-year old-woman from Jefferson County. Her condition is unknown.
Among new restrictions announced Monday evening, all child-care centers will be shut down at the end of the week.
“We are going to have exceptions for healthcare workers and there are going to be some on-site employer exceptions. I know it’s going to be hard, everything I’ve announced the last three days is going to be hard. But it’s all necessary and I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t believe we had to do it.”
All state office buildings statewide will be closed by Tuesday afternoon to in-person services.
“We’re going to pass whatever emergency regulations we need to make sure people can get the services we need, but we have to model the type of behavior that we want to see from other people,” he said.
The state has already applied for a Small Business Administration economic injury disaster loan declaration, he said. “This is to help, especially with some of the steps we’re taking. The SBA is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering from substantial economic injury, as a result of the coronavirus.”
Primary election day moved to June 23
Following a recommendation from Secretary of State Michael Adams, Beshear said he is going to postpone the primary election 35 days, which is allowed in case of an emergency, under state law. That puts the new election day as June 23.
Adams says this is not somethings he did lightly. “It is something that was done in conjunction with feedback from our county clerks of both parties around the state, state Board of Election staff and others.”
According to Adams, this buys them time. “Obviously, the hope is by June 23 the worst will be over and we’ll be able to have an election that is as normal as possible. If we’re not back to normal, this will give us time to assess changes we can make in our election system as to location and potentially even as method, that we can have a smooth election.”
Restaurants, bars shuttered by Gov. Beshear
Beshear admitted there were some difficulties following the morning announcement of closing bars and restaurants, except for drive-thru or carry-outs, which led to the furloughing of many employees.
While those workers can apply for unemployment without the usual seven-day waiting period, and required job searches are waived, many had difficulty getting into the system to apply, either online or by phone.
“We are staffing up right now,” Beshear said. “We are working as fast as we can. I know that’s not a lot of consolation to those who have had to wait. We will be there for you; we will help you. We will do everything we can. Don’t lose faith in us.”
Disconnection notices suspended, PSC says
The Kentucky Public Service Commission is ordering all utilities under its jurisdiction to suspend until further notice and, for at least 30 days, all disconnections for non-payment, as well as late payment fees, in order to provide relief for customers during the coronavirus epidemic.
In an order issued Monday, the PSC stated that disconnections pose a risk of COVID-19 transmission to utility employees and are a waste of utility resources at a time when there is a “pressing need to ensure continuity, and thus adequacy, of service.”
General Assembly soldiers on, back to work on Tuesday
However, the General Assembly, which canceled last Friday and Monday sessions, will return to work Tuesday with some restrictions.
In a joint statement issued by Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, and House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, they said, “We believe that the General Assembly has a responsibility to the people of Kentucky and our membership is committed to fulfilling that obligation. However, we are putting in place a number of safety procedures based on the recommendations of public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While this is a departure from business as usual, we are taking every step possible to use available technology to ensure transparency and accessibility.”
Beginning Tuesday, access to the Capitol Annex and legislative proceedings will be limited to elected members, staff, and members of the media will be allowed in the facility until further notice. However, Kentuckians will still be able to view legislative business through livestreaming services and broadcasting by Kentucky Education Television.
Constituents will still be able to communicate with legislators by email, the toll-free message line (1-800-372-7181), and the direct line (502-564-8100). The Legislative Research Commission website, www.legislature.ky.gov, will provide further information.
The House Minority Democratic Leadership team issued their own statement on the resumption of the session.
“We have asked our members who are 60 or older, who have health issues, or who live with someone in these categories, to stay home, at least in the near term. We are asking all other caucus members to use their best judgment. We as a caucus feel strongly that, if the General Assembly is to meet, legislators should only consider the budget and other critical bills needed to help Kentuckians directly affected by the many closures.
“We worry that even that may have to wait until a special session, given that the President and the CDC have asked Americans to limit groups of 10 or more. Because of these and other reasons, we believe this situation is fluid and should be re-evaluated every day. We cannot ask Kentuckians to take draconian steps if we are not willing to do them ourselves.”
Use hashtags #TeamKentucky and #Together Ky for good news
Beshear is also asking people to post positive things on social media, including the hashtags #TeamKentucky and #TogetherKy.
The governor also emphasized visiting the state’s special website, with up-to-date information on guidance both on the state level and with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That web address is http://kycovid19.ky.gov/.
Those without internet access or who may need more information and guidance can call their hotline at (800) 722-5725.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.