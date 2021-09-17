Officials and cyclists gathered Friday along J.C. Chambers Lane in Berea for the grand opening of the Silver Creek Bike Park, a 3.5-mile network of three mountain bike trails and a pump (practice) track. Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said the $112,000 facility is a perfect example of the Berea City Council and the Berea Tourism Commission working together to create recreation facilities that benefit both local residents and tourists.
Kentucky Mountain Bike Association (KYMBA) of the Bluegrass President Jon Strom said the facility will provide not only recreation for local cyclists, but also a foundation for the growth of the sport in central Kentucky.
“This is an awesome opportunity and we can’t thank the city of Berea enough,” Strom said. “Berea is at the cutting edge of this for our region. We needed something like this and you are now the example we will use for every other community that says they want to invest in outdoor recreation. This is how you can do it, and this is how you can do it well. So, I want to give a huge shout out to Mayor Fraley, the city council, and the Berea Tourism Commission. You’ve invested in something wonderful here.”
KYMBA, which has agreed to help maintain the facility, will also be staging mountain biking clinics in the future, including a clinic for women on October 2, and a clinic for men and kids on October 3. Strom also predicted that the bike park will be a boon for local businesses, bringing new customers to local retailers, restaurants, gas stations and hotels.
Berea City Councilman Steve Caudill and Mayor Fraley spearheaded the effort to establish the bike trail, employing unusable land (because of its rugged terrain) in the Berea Industrial Park. Caudill said he marveled at how well the Berea City Council and the Berea Tourism Commission brought the project to fruition so quickly.
“I’m really proud of working with people like our city council and our tourism commission that have the vision to give something for our youth to do and bringing people to our city,” Caudill said. “This is an opportunity for us to show the region that if you build something like this, it won’t just benefit you through tourism. It will also benefit the citizens who live here.”
In thanking those who worked on the project, Caudill cited Public Works Director Donnie Davidson, whose department played an important supporting role in the completion of the project. Caudill noted that Davidson’s late son, avid cyclist Dustin Davidson, passed away in 2020, and that he would have enjoyed the bike park. With that in mind, Caudill announced the jump line at the beginning of the main trail will be named Keep It Rolling Jump Line, in honor of Dustin Davidson’s memory.
Berea City Councilmember Katie Starzman, a cyclist who worked to make the bike park a reality, said the facility will fill an important recreation need in the region since there is no mountain bike park between Laurel Lake and Lexington.
“I’m really excited. I think it’s really great to see so many Berea faces, but also faces of people I don’t know. It’s like the best mix of local folks and folks from Lexington,” Startzman said, noting that when she travels to major tourist attractions, such as Yellowstone Park, Berea’s new bike park is precisely the kind of attraction she and her family seek. “When my family travels, we travel to find places like this, so it feels so exciting and surreal that we now have a place like this in Berea.”
The opening of the bike park comes on the heels of a Berea Tourism Commission decision to fully fund the Silver Creek Bike Trail, using revenues from the restaurant tax to pay the entire bill for design and construction. Commissioner Charles Arnold led the effort to commit the funds, maintaining citizens need to see revenue from the tax being put to work to build facilities that benefit local residents and tourists alike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.