Students from Silver Creek Elementary School addressed the Berea City Council Tuesday, asking the city to endorse their efforts to raise money for new playground equipment.
Six fifth-graders from the Silver Creek Leadership Team told officials that while the playground equipment is on school grounds, it is a play area that is widely used by the surrounding neighborhood. For that reason, they are hoping to get community support to raise $250,000 to upgrade the playground, which some suggest is over 25 years-old. Some of the equipment is broken, damaged, or covered with graffiti, according to student Winter Moss.
Representatives from the school said funds from the Madison County School District aren’t available because playgrounds fall within the purview of the individual schools, not the district as a whole.
So far, the school has raised approximately $1,000 by selling Kentucky chocolate candy bars, and that effort still continues. However, residents can lend their support by either buying chocolate or by making a tax-deductible donation to Silver Creek Elementary School.
Councilmember Cora Jane Wilson asked whether the city could help in funding the project. Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley replied there is a precedent in which the city aided Berea Community Elementary School to build an inclusive playground. Fraley said given the consideration that the playground is already used as a play area for the general public, and because the city has helped to fund an inclusive playground in the past, he would consult the city attorney to determine how the city can best support the project. Council members Steve Caudill and David Rowlette agreed that because the playground is used by the community, special consideration should be given in supporting the playground renovation.
Wilson challenged other officials to pitch in for the fund-raiser, while several city officials praised the presentation by the Silver Creek students.
“For the Silver Creek team and the young people in particular, you did a great job,” said Mayor Fraley. “What you are doing tonight is civic engagement, and that’s what we hope you’ll do as you continue to go through life to be involved with your state, city and federal government and speak up.”
In other action, the Berea City Council affirmed a decision by the Berea Planning and Zoning Commission recommending a zone change at 145 Christmas Ridge Road from R-1 residential to R-3 multi-family.
The developer proposes building a 55+ community in 16 condo units. Resident Dwayne Litton, a Christmas Ridge resident who opposed the zone change, cautioned city officials that if the property should change hands before it is developed, the approximately three-acre site could be developed into something that’s not as desirable, such as apartment buildings.
Councilman David Rowlette cast the lone dissenting vote on the zone change, expressing concern about the impact the development will have on traffic in the Christmas Ridge area.
The council also adopted resolutions designating May as Older Americans Month in Berea, and designating May 7-13 as National Public Service Recognition Week. City Administrator Rose Beverly and Fraley, as well as several council members expressed appreciation for the work city employees do for the community.
In other action, the council unanimously approved the appointment of Diane Kerby to serve as an alternate on the Berea Ethics Board, while Ernestine Breshear was appointed to a full three-year term on that same committee.
Berea City Clerk Robin Adams drew praise from Fraley and other officials when he noted that this week is Professional Municipal Clerks Month.
In his report to the council, Public Works Director Roy Curtis noted his department has been very busy as usual, removing downed brush from the recent wind storm, preparing equipment for the busy season, working on the new police firing range, as well as getting ready to do concrete work and road patching around town once the weather improves.
Berea Municipal Utilities Manager Kevin Howard requested approval for a $29,899 project on Glades Street west in the Dixie Park neighborhood. The request was approved unanimously by the council and is expected to repair 600 feet of pipe. GT Construction won the bid due to his ability to get on the job immediately, Howard said.
Additionally, Howard was granted approval to purchase two pick-up trucks from Don Franklin Auto in Frankfort for approximately $38,000 each.
During public comments, John Heiser of Baldwin Street expressed concert that dirt bikes and ATVs are operating in his neighborhood. He said he would like some kind of appropriate action to be taken. Berea Police Chief Jason Hays said he would address the issue with his department.
At the conclusion of the regular business meeting, the council went into executive session to discuss pending litigation. When the regular session resumed, Fraley reported that no action had been taken by the council regarding the pending case.
