Workers with the M&M Services in Mount Sterling, began a brige overlay project on Monday in a projected funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). The bridge on Estill Street/1016 over Silver Creek is undergoing preventive maintenance to repair detoriation from exposure to elements, general use, winter salting and accidents. The bridge is currently closed to traffic and repairs are scheduled to be completed on Friday, July 8. In photo, William Ball, left, and Jeff Green, right, of M&M Services work on a portion of the bridge Wednesday morning.
