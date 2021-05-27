T
his is the best time of year in Kirksville. It’s my favorite season. We are between Spring and Summer; It’s warm but not too hot, rain has that earthy smell that reminds you of your childhood, gardens are being planted, and hay is being cut. Every day feels like a fresh start or a beginning to something great because daylight comes and stays so much longer. The sunshine brings a kind of happiness of its own with all that can be done in a single day, but star-filled skies bring hope.
Over the weekend, I watched residents working outside of their homes, adding touches that indicate their pride for what they have worked so diligently for through the years. An addition that I made to my home over the weekend was a firepit. As a child, I remember our version of camping was going out on the backside of the farm with some wood, cast iron skillets, and a tent for a couple of days. As I cooked on the fire pit Sunday, I was reminded of how much joy those times brought and the pleasure they still bring as memories can keep me happy even in the loneliest, lowest points of life.
It’s truly amazing how something as simple as sitting next to a fire under a clear sky can allow you to escape from the problems of now to happier times of yesterday. I think in today’s increasingly progressive world, we all seek the freedom of simple times. It seems as though when I make additions to my home that remind me of these times, I feel happier and somehow more appreciative.
For instance, I’ve seen neighbors plant their gardens this weekend or work in their hay fields, I’ve been reminded often of my grandparents and what my childhood looked like with them.
I think many of us in this part of the county probably still follow some of the same superstitions and guidelines our grandparents, parents, or even great-grandparents taught us. Putting those to use brings a different kind of peace to your life, because even if they aren’t with you anymore, you still feel a sense of pride in how you’re completing the task at hand, and even more so when you literally reap what you sow.
Incorporating pieces of the past into your current life shows pride for your roots and takes you back to the good ol’ days. In a world that at times seems technology obsessed, politically crazed, morally unstable, add in a touch of your past life and see if there’s a change.
A lot of us in Kirksville do just that, and I’ll always think it’s what makes us a little bit better off than the rest of the world. Simplicity isn’t regression, it’s just another way to show gratitude.
