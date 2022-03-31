In the past few weeks, the world feels as though it is moving at warp speed. February passed quickly, March is nearly over, and I’ve rushed through both months. Honestly, the last couple of years have been wished away by most of us, especially those that have experienced grief and sadness because of the pandemic.
Over the weekend I was talking with a friend I grew up with about all of the things I had been doing at that moment and laughingly, he pointed out that I should try sitting still sometime. He’s two years older than me, and I will credit him with having a little wisdom here and say that he’s right — whether he was joking or not. In all truth, I have never been very good at sitting still. There are days that I feel as though I have rushed through life, pushing decisions, bringing things to fruition sooner than necessary, working through whatever life problems there are in a style of avoidance, and ignoring the life that was seemingly passing me by along the way.
Several months ago, another friend of mine sent a book to me that was sending the same message that the other friend pointed out this weekend.
It’s probably a sign. I do need to slow down. But, why? We all are guilty of moving too fast in today’s world. I raced through a master’s degree, another master’s degree, and a good majority of my doctorate in a matter of three years. What has the rush given me?
All of the racing that I have done, and most of what I look back and see is what I missed out on because I was pushing my future into the present. I missed out on Sunday afternoons with my family and friends, I missed out on watching my uncle play music, I missed out on snow day adventures…I missed out a few times.
This life will pass us by. Having the courage to stand still and wait for the good only adds to the adventure of life. Sit still, enjoy the cup of coffee, let good be good, and don’t over-think.
The adventures that come to us naturally are far better than those that we push and break ourselves for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.