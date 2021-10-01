I was driving through a Kingston subdivision to look up a friend when I noticed a little girl with a sign selling toys for $2. Luck was with me because it was my friend’s house and her granddaughter in the yard. I purchased a toy for my dog Sprinkles and settled in on the porch for some catching up. Don’t you miss those days when people sat on their porches more? Her husband Don, and her daughter joined us, too.
I knew Vickie F. from Girl Scout Troop 656 at the Kingston Elementary School. Our daughters were both in the troop. Her daughter Kaitlyn mentioned an overnight indoor camping event at Camp Shawano. She could remember not wanting to slide down the pole from the upstairs. My daughter still has vivid memories of Kaitlyn’s pony Toby cornering the two of them in her barn one time. They had to wait for her dad, Don, to rescue them. We had a good time laughing at these memories. Those were the good old days!
Vickie is a nurse. She said that even as a child she knew what she wanted to be. She always wanted to help people. I’m sure she is succeeding at that because she has such a fun, upbeat attitude. Vickie has around 27 years of experience as a nurse. She works at Baptist Health Richmond in the same day surgery department. Of course, with Covid that can change, and the nurses may be needed in other areas. I’m thankful for all the nurses that are caring for patients. This is certainly a taxing time for all involved.
Vickie told me about her heart surgery that she underwent years ago. The worst part about it was that she had no warning symptoms. She worked one day, had a day off the next, felt like her heart was skipping beats, and wound up in the ER. She had a procedure and was sent to Lexington for the main surgery. I asked her if it was easier getting through it all, since she had more medical knowledge. Vickie told me it was worse as a nurse to know so many details about the surgery. She was off around 3 months and credits the cardiac rehabilitation with getting her ready to go back to work.
Vickie had shared on Facebook the new walk-in clinic that will be open Monday-Friday from 1-9 p.m. at Baptist Health Richmond for those seeking treatment for fever, sore throat, stomachache, sinus, migraine, skin infections, or pink eye.
This will reserve the ER for patients experiencing an emergency.
