This Saturday, November 26 has been designated Small Business Saturday in a proclamation signed by Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley.
Fraley presented the proclamation last Tuesday to Jennifer Parsons and Tamara Robinson, the proprietors of Market 69 at 137 North Broadway Street. The pair was selected to accept the proclamation on behalf of all small business owners in town. The new store features clothing and hand-crafted items.
“We have over 30 amazing vendors who work very hard at their craft. Some of their handiwork includes wood carved products, candles, soaps, lotions, hand-woven baskets, hand-made jewelry, florals and wreaths, home décor, home designed and embroidered t-shirts, quilts and blankets, painted gourds, and so much more,” said Jennifer Parsons. “We hope to continue growing and make Berea proud. On behalf of all small businesses in town, we appreciate the proclamation and the support for Small Business Saturday.”
In addition to Fraley’s proclamation, city officials have been urging local residents to participate in Small Business Saturday, including Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel.
“It’s important to me in tourism that we back up the small business owners, because without them, we’d have pretty slim pickings around here,” Angel said. “But Shop Small Saturday last year had 1,861 people who came through this town. Those were taken from credit card zip codes. So, that shows you how many people come to down during that weekend.”
Angel said supporting events like Small Business Saturday or Shop Small Saturday also helps send the message that keeping retail dollars in the city is good for the community.
“We do believe in shopping small, staying home, and taking care of our businesses right here. We know what a role that plays in keeping our merchants content in calling this home for their business,” Angel said during a recent Berea Tourism Commission meeting.
Berea City Councilman John Payne has long maintained that if Berea residents like having small businesses in town, and if they want more, they have to support the ones that are already here. With that in mind, Payne encouraged residents to check out the new Mexican restaurant in town, Nuevo Vallarta on Richmond Road.
“Just like our other small businesses, I hope our community members will welcome them and spend their money there,” Payne said.
Councilmember Teresa Scenters expressed hope that residents would seek ways to do more holiday spending in Berea this year.
“As the holiday season comes upon us, don’t forget Small Business Saturday. Everybody spend your dollars at home. Have a happy Thanksgiving,” Scenters said.
Economic Development Committee Chair Jim Davis echoed those sentiments, adding consumers should continue to support local commerce even after the holiday season is done.
“It’s very important to our small businesses and so, remember them on Small Business Saturday and all year long,” Davis said.
Consumers can cap their Small Business Saturday experience in Old Town Artisan Village with the Mayor’s Merry Mingling Event, running 6 –7:30 p.m., on the Cabin Lawn. Mayor Fraley invites residents to kick off the holiday season with the annual Christmas tree lighting, photos with Santa, hot cocoa, cookies and kettle corn, marshmallow roasting, storytelling and musical performances.
