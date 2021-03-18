When people consider small towns, it’s unlikely that “opportunity” is the first word that comes to mind.
Often, small communities like Kirksville are considered dead-end arenas. There is a stereotype that people only do what their parents or grandparents did, and they never strive for more because the environment is limited in chances for growth and change.
This has never been the case for Kirksville. People there have grown and thrived during times where hardship was more prevalent than opportunity. Our community has produced nurses, teachers, doctors, police officers, farmers, politicians, preachers, business owners- the list goes on. It’s more likely than not that these people come home after their successes to give back in some way to those who helped them.
James T. Coy III, M.D is undoubtedly one of the citizens of Kirksville who came home to give back to his community following his success.
Locals may appreciate the medical care provided by Dr. Coy to his patients during his time as an orthopedic surgeon. However, few may realize that Dr. Coy has worked diligently to preserve pieces of Kirksville’s history and is a historian of sorts. He and his son, James, also continue to maintain the farms that have been in his family for generations in such a manner that always provides aesthetic appeal for passersby. His younger son continues to provide medical care in the surrounding area, following in his dad’s footsteps as an orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Coy and his wife, Ruthie, were supportive and helpful to me during a challenging time in my life, and I am forever appreciative of their kindness and all that I was able to learn from them.
Recently, The Berea Citizen published a “throwback photo” of Gerald Smyth at Kirksville Elementary helping some students build lamps from pop cans.
If you know Gerald, you know he is a kind soul who works hard and is always willing to lend a helping hand. When I was a student at Kirksville Elementary, he pulled a tooth for me, wiped some tears away a few times, and served as a daily laughter source to all of us kids. He continues to work within the community and church to help in any way he can after having served at Kirksville Elementary for several years.
Our community has produced a number of successful people who continue to live in Kirksville and raise their families, and often their children end up raising families there too.
Small town does not always mean small chances. Sometimes, it means that there is a whole group of unrelated folks supporting each other and being the change they want to see.
